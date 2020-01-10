Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 highlights: Housemates enjoy Rashami Desai's stand up set as part of special task

The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13 began on a completely different note. Instead of the usual tussles amidst contestants and the rounds of screaming, the housemates were seen trying their hand at comedy. As per reports, a spot for Bigg Boss' 'Comedy Spot' was set up in the garden area, soon after which Bigg Boss announced the 'Comedy Club' task.

As part of their task, the contestants had to develop a set based on their competitors. Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal were the first to perform. The housemates had to, for the time in the history of the show, do their sets before a live audience.

Popular television host and comedian Harsh Limbachiyaa was introduced as the contestants' mentor for the day. Harsh informed the housemates winning the task would give them a huge advantage. Harsh personally sat down with each contestant for a one-on-one session, and guided them through selection of personal anecdotes and including a funny twist to them.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi played the host of the event. Rashami Desai, who had been given the tag of "dukhi aatma" (sad spirit), performed quite well. She addressed Sidharth Shukla as a "nice guy," a statement that sent Shukla into splits. She even handed a box to Shehnaz, and said that it was filled with attention.

On the other hand, Arti, who is the sister of popular comedian and television personality Krushna Abhishek, also performed well. Madhurima, presented a 'nok-jhok' session with Sidharth Shukla as part of the task.

