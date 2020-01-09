Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 highlights: Paras, Mahira, Asim get punished for ruining captaincy task

The Wednesday episode on Bigg Boss 13 brought about a lot of confusion pertaining to the captaincy task.

As per reports, after the famous couples in the house, namely Shehnaz and Sidharth as well as Madhurima and Vishal, bickered for the past two days, there seemed to be a shift in dynamics. Sidharth was seen flirting harmlessly with Madhurima, a fact even Vishal acknowledged.

He reiterated fights take place between the people who you love. After their intense showdown, Vishal and Madhurima were seen coming close to each other on Wednesday night, a private moment which Sidharth insisted on ruining with his jokes and teasing.

Since there was no nominated captain in the house, Bigg Boss gave yet another task to the housemates, wherein they could finalise a captain. Contestants received a photo any one of their competitors, which they had to tie around their necks. After the initial four buzzers, two of them were asked to do away with the photo given to them and automatically eliminate the contender from the captaincy race.

Though the contestants did not go down the violent path this time around, they did create chaos during the task. After the fourth buzzer, the three contestants remaining were Paras, Asim, and Mahira. While Paras had Asim's photo, Mahira had Paras' and Asim had Rashami's.

Asim askeed Paras to burn his picture but the latter refused, saying he wanted Asim to become house captain. On his part, Asim refused to discard Rashami's picture.

Mahira too refused to give up Paras' picture. When their confusion bore inconclusive results, Bigg Boss punished the three, and asked them to do all the household chores till instructed otherwise.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 08:58:19 IST