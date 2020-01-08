Bigg Boss 13 Day 92 highlights: Arti Singh breaks down after Rashami Desai accuses her of being Sidharth's 'puppet'

The Wednesday episode on Bigg Boss 13 began with Madhurima and Vishal resolving their issues from the previous episode. As per reports, the two hugged it out after Bigg Boss summoned both of them to the confession room, and told them if they refused to stay under the same roof, he would happily evict one contestant.

Shehnaz advised Vishal not to lose his cool on Madhurima since she was in love with him. She added often Madhurima tended to lash out with harsh words because she used to be hurt after their fights.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai had a fallout with Arti Singh. At night, Shehnaz was heard telling Sidharth he could change his bed if he wanted to. This riled him up, and he walked out in the garden area. Shehnaz followed him, and tried pacifying him. Sidharth later came into the room to get his pillow to sleep outside. Shehnaz followed him again, and tried to reason out with him. When her attempts failed, she kissed him goodnight, and came in. The next morning, Shehnaz broke down before Arti, and told her she was unable to placate him. She complained to Vishal that Sidharth did not make the effort of resolving the issue between them even once.

Rashami and Arti's altercations continued. Rashami hinted Arti has now become Sidharth's puppet, after which Arti tried avoiding the scenario by refusing to talk on the matter. Rashami even commented Arti would even change her bed if it was in Sidharth's favour. Though she did not say much to Rashami, Arti later went to the washroom, and broke down. Paras Chhabra calmed her down.

Bigg Boss then made the announcement that since all housemates were nominated, they would get a chance to save each other if they decided to let go of any item in the house. First, the contestants were asked to sacrifice the green sun-bed in the garden area, which they refused to. Then they were asked to give up the dining table, which met with a similar response. Next, Bigg Boss asked them to give up the use of one bathroom and one toilet. Listening to this, the contestants laughed off the offer.

Shehnaz approached Sidharth at night, and tried to cajole him. Sidharth confessed he was unable to tolerate all her tantrums, and would thus like to maintain a distance with her. She slept on the sofa outside in the garden area, after Sidharth told her she could do whatever she wished.

