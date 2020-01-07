Bigg Boss 13 Day 91 highlights: Madhurima-Vishal, Sidharth-Shehnaz have emotional showdowns

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13 was filled with fights and emotional turmoil. As per reports, Shehnaz and Sidharth, on one hand, and Madhurima and Vishal, on the other, had major fallouts over personal issues.

The day started on a low-key note, with Vishal, Madhurima, and Rashami relaxing in one part of the house. Suddenly, Vishal and Madhurima started bickering about trivial points, when Madhurima called out Vishal by saying, "Chhotu". This riled him, and he lashed out at her with hurtful comments.

Things gradually got heated up, and Madhurima picked up her slipper and hit Vishal on his arms with it. Shocked, Vishal immediately asked Bigg Boss to call him in the confession room. He lost his cool and began screaming and removed his mic. While Rashami tried calming both Madhurima and Vishal, the latter insisted that either he or Madhurima will stay in the house.

On the other hand, Sidharth and Shehnaz had issues of their own to deal with. Shehnaz was quietly lying on her bed, supposedly angry with Sidharth, when he came into the room to ask her what was wrong. In a playful mood, Sidharth poked fun at her, and continuously asked her why she lost her cool. Shehnaz, on her part, kept warning Sidharth not to disturb her. In a fit of anger, after he refused to listen to her, Shehnaz slapped Sidharth. But Sidharth continued pulling Shehnaz's leg, and taunted her by saying Mahira was the only sensible girl in the Bigg Boss house, and that no one around her can beat her.

Shehnaz, who was lying down right beside them, walked up to Sidharth, and asked him to stop his jokes. She then started crying after Sidharth also scolded her for not taking his jokes in good spirits.

Hearing Vishal's demands, Bigg Boss called both him and Madhurima to the confession room, and tried sorting the matter between them. Madhurima accepted her fault, and apologised to Vishal but he maintained had he, being a man, done the same to her, he would have been evicted that day itself. Bigg Boss informed them the two may decide who wanted to leave the house in case the matter did not get resolved.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 09:02:44 IST