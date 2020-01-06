Bigg Boss 13 Day 90 highlights: Shefali Bagga evicted from Salman Khan's show; Kangana Ranaut promotes Panga

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode began with host Salman Khan playing their ritual 'gallat faimi ke gubbarre' task. The activity gives the contestants a reality check, and presents them with a right direction to carry forward their game.

Mahira Sharma chose to burst Rashami Desai’s balloon, and Paras Chhabra targeted Shehnaaz Gill’s suggesting she thinks he is provoking Sidharth Shukla against her.

While interacting with the participants, Salman highlighted how there have been multiple conversations about Mahira and Rashami being able to sustain in the game because of Paras and Asim's support, and it was time for some clarity. According to reports, the housemates were asked to to give a thumbs down to either Mahira or Rashami, depending on who they feel needs support.

When Sidharth Shukla picked Rashami over Mahira, and walked up to her to put the thumbs down sign on her head, she brushed his hand away and said she would put it herself. This is when Salman intervened, and asked Rashami to allow Sidharth to complete his task.

Further, Salman returned to stage to invite Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on the show. Kangana, who is awaiting the release of her next film Panga, informed Salman she would be play an 'entertainment ka panga' task with him. She asked Salman to deliver his dialogues while emulating the antics of the contestants. To lighten the mood of his studio audience, the host enacted his popular dialogue, 'Mujh pe ek ehsaan karna,' from his 2007 film Wanted, generating a burst of laughter.

Continuing her stint on the show, Kangana, along with her co-star Jassi Gill, then entered the house with a challenge, 'Talent ka panga.' Mahira and Madhurima, Rashami and Shehnaz, Sidharth and Paras, and Arti had to compete for the luxury food items. While Rashami and Shehnaz began a dance face-off, Sidharth and Paras had to impress Kangana to win the challenge. Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill played tug to prove their abilities.

Jassi, who is also a popular Punjabi musician, performed for the housemates.

On Sunday, Salman also announced Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli were in the bottom two. Following the announcement, the housemates were given a chance to vote for the contestant who deserved to stay in the show. With lesser votes coming her way, Bagga had to exit the reality show.

Check out the previews here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 10:06:50 IST