Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 highlights: Salman Khan pulls up Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai; Ajay Devgn, Kajol promote Tanhaji

The first Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the new year saw contestants bearing the brunt of host Salman Khan. This time, his targets were Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, and it seemed that the Dabangg actor was in no mood to tolerate the murky drama of Bigg Boss 13 contestants anymore.

Salman begins with Asim and reprimands him on bringing forth their personal lives in his verbal spat with Sidharth despite warnings from Bigg Boss. An angry Salman, calls Asim 'irritating' and asks if he knows Sidharth's father is no more. He further pulls up Sidharth for his usual bad behaviour and says, "You tend to cross all limits in anger. Your real self gets reflected in anger. Later, Asim interacts with Sidharth and apologises. Asim said, “Let us avoid bringing families and Sidharth responded, “You keep it that way, I will maintain it.”

Upset and angry, Salman rebukes Rashami for putting blame on cameramen and crew for portraying them in a negative light. He tells her if she feels that the team is doing injustice in any way, she must walk out of the house the very moment.

After his interaction with the housemates, Khan returns to stage to welcome actors Ajay Devgan and Kajol. The couple was there to promote their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. Having known Ajay and Salman for years now, Kajol informs the studio audience that she is well aware of their lying skills and calls for a lot detector. Kajol bombards Ajay and Salman with questions and gets both the stars to reveal many secrets.

Salman continues the fun with the duo by playing the famous headphones Dumb Charades game. Furthermore, Kajol and Ajay enter the house to meet the contestants and hunt for the No.1 Jodi of the Bigg Boss house. They make four pairs basis the bonding of the contestants as they compete for the coveted title. They give them a task with three rounds to test their compatibility and feelings towards each other.

Check out the previews here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 10:43:01 IST