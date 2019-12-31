Bigg Boss 13 Day 86 highlights: Sidharth Shukla lashes out at Rashami Desai and brings up their past

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13 was filled with drama and confessions. As per reports, the episode began with host Salman Khan asking the housemates to decide on their New Year resolutions.

This was followed by Asim and Arhaan both asking Sidharth Shukla to maintain his calm in the house and keep his anger in check, and also tone down his language in the house as his resolution. Next, Paras advised Asim to finish his household chores in order to motivate his fans.

Salman then asked the contestants to use a cross sign on any one contestant's face, who they considered their biggest competition or thought was unnecessarily targeted in the house. Surprisingly, most of the housemates settled on choosing their friends over the people they have had issues with. Paras decided to nominate Sidharth as his biggest competition while both Arhaan and Rashami took Asim's name.

Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also entered the house as sort of an eye-opener. She conducted a chat session with housemates, and her first guest was her best friend Rashami. Devoleena told Rashami it was unrealistic for her to forgive Arhaan so quickly after he chose to hide crucial details about his family. This either meant, Devoleena suggested, Rashami was well aware of Arhaan's situation, and was lying on the show, or she was too naive. Either way, things did not reflect well on Rashami according to Devoleena. Devoleena added Rashami was also distancing herself from the entire house just so she could spend time with Arhaan.

Later, Salman revealed this time, it would be Bigg Boss who would reveal which contestant would be eliminated from the house. Salman, on the other hand, declared the three contestants who have garnered the least number of votes. Shefali Bagga, Madhurima, and Arhaan were the three who were called out.

During a viewer's phone call, things got heated up between Sidharth and Rashami. The latter claimed the two had never shared a good rapport ever. Things gradually got heated up, and Sidharth lost his cool. He stated Rashami had always lied about him in front of the cameras when no one was looking. He lashed out at his former co-actress saying he could always bring up their pasts on the show, much like Rashami, but he chose not to. However, in a fit of rage, he said with a rather cryptic context, "Goa tak pahuch gayi thi..." (she had even reached Goa). In return, all Rashami could say was, and we quote, "Gutter."

While Sidharth kept talking about Rashami, Arti, and Shehnaz tried to stop him and calm him down, but in vain. Meanwhile, Arhaan, who was witness to all the drama, also began losing his cool and got involved in an ugly brawl with Sidharth. When things started getting out of control, Rashami intervened and pleaded with Arhaan to calm down. All the while that she was pacifying him, he continued saying he wanted to hit Sidharth and end the matter for once.

