Bigg Boss 13 Day 85 highlights: Salman Khan completes ten years as host of reality show, housemates pay tribute

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 on 29 December saw all housemates put up a special performance for host Salman Khan. This edition of the reality show also saw Khan complete ten years as host. Shefali Jariwala danced to 'Mashallah' from the actor's film Ek Tha Tiger, meanwhile Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai put up a performance on 'Saathiya Tuney Kya Kiya' from Khan's 1991 film Love. All the contestants also got together and showcased another rehearsed performance on 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat'.

Bigg Boss also showed his journey so far on the show, which makes Khan teary-eyed and emotional.

Here is a glimpse

.@BeingSalmanKhan ke janamdin aur unke #BiggBoss mein 10 saal complete karne par gharwalon ne kiye unke liye kuch special dance performances!

Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje. Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India#BiggBoss13#BB13#SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/adnh6O8C8m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2019

Shehnaaz Gill had been struggling with her captaincy lately, which ended with the housemates abandoning their daily chores. Frustrated with this behaviour, Khan entered the house for the first time to clean up as the embarrassed contestants watch from a distance. Khan tidied up the kitchen, then moved on to the bathroom. In the video, Arhaan can be seen saying sorry as Shehnaaz points out it is too late to apologise.

He even asked the contestants their reasons for not keeping the house in good shape. Asim Riaz told him about his injury, which Paras Chhabra dismissed as an excuse. Shefali said that the duties were unfairly distributed. According to her the more difficult tasks were given to the team less favoured by Shehnaaz.

Here is the video

The housemates were divided into two teams and were asked to pick a contestant who belonged to any of the four categories - Fraud, Politics, Gossip and Crime. Asim was tagged the 'chela' and put in the Crime category, while Sidharth Shukla was named the goon of Bigg Boss 13.

Another task followed where a wall of memories was showcased. In a box were two photographs of each contestant with a memory attached. Each housemate had to pick one photo with the preferred memory of their fellow contestants and discard the other.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 10:17:11 IST