Bigg Boss 13 Day 86 highlights: Shehnaz Gill struggles through her captaincy after housemates refuse to work

The Wednesday episode on Bigg Boss 13 began with a round of fun banter and lots of fights. As per reports, the first tiff began after Rashami told Shehnaz there had been multiple issues in the house ever since she became the captain, with regard to lunch and dinner timings.

Mahira, who had been in charge of cooking dinner, used to get affected by these irregular timings, and hence, Paras began quarreling with Vishal.

Rashami and Mahira lashed out at each other when the latter claimed contestants in the house had begun screaming in order to gain footage.

House captain Shenaz later informed every housemate she would make the breakfast as everyone else had been refusing to do it. Paras had told Shehnaz Mahira would not cook any further owing to Rashami's taunting.

Later in the day, Sidharth and Shehnaz began the fun banter amidst themselves. Sidharth said he considers Shehnaz a friend. When questioned whether he would go to Mohali to meet her, he replied saying she could always come to Mumbai.

Mahira and Paras discussed the housemates, and how well their strategies were serving them inside the house. This gradually leads to another fight between Vishal, Paras, and Mahira. Later, Sidharth tried to pacify both Paras and Mahira, and told them there was nothing to worry about. Sidharth also added Paras ought to talk to Shehnaz since she was behaving weirdly for the past few weeks.

The next day, Vishal approached Shehnaz after having a minor fight with Mahira with regard to food. This riled Shehnaz, who screamed at the kitchen team. When Sidharth approached Vishal to explain the scenario to him, the latter refused to complete his household chores, and wash others' plates and bowls.

Bigg Boss then announced for this week, each contestant will have to nominate two people by applying stamps on their faces. Shefali Bagga nominated Mahira and Paras. Madhurima nominated Shefali Jariwala and Arti. Vishal nominated Shefali Jariwala and Mahira. Mahira nominated Shefali Bagga and Madhurima. Arti nominated Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. Asim nominated Shefali Jariwala and Mahira.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 08:51:17 IST