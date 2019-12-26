Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 highlights: Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Ahluwalia, other TV stars join Christmas celebrations

The Christmas episode in the Bigg Boss 13 house was full of surprises. As per reports, the episode began with the captaincy task and after none of the scientists agreed on releasing their robots, Bigg Boss announced that Shehnaz and Vishal (who were already contending for captaincy) were to be the final contenders.

Then, Bigg Boss announced that Devoleena, who was scheduled to return to the show after recuperating from her back injury, would no longer be returning to the show. Thus, Vikas Gupta, who had entered the show as a replacement of Devoleena, was asked to leave the show, as it would be unfair to stay on if Devoleena could not return.

The next day, housemates woke up to Christmas celebrations and a beautifully decorated garden. Special guests Jai Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a part of a task.

The housemates were divided into teams A and B. Team A consisted of Vishal, Asim, Madhurima, Rashami, Arhaan, and Shefali Bagga, while B had the rest.

Both teams were given a specific menu and asked to cook a Chinese meal for the guests, which they would sell at their stalls.

Rubina Dilaik and Nimrit Kaur, the first guests to come into the house, were wooed by both teams and they had a difficult time choosing one over the other. This was followed by Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali, who entered the house and made the housemates perform funny acts.

Jasmin Bhasin's entry into the house evoked stark reactions from Sidharth and Rashami. While the former greeted his former co-actress with a tight hug, Rashami welcomed Jasmin with a cold shoulder. Bhasin was later heard telling Rashami and Sidharth to move on from their past issues and play the game in a new spirit.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

#Christmas ke mauke par ho raha hai ek special task, jismein shamil honge TV industry ke jaane maane celebs! Are you excited to watch? @vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/O6VxRaXI86 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 09:05:52 IST