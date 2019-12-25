Bigg Boss 13 Day 80 highlights: Shehnaz Gill lashes out at Sidharth Shukla for being a hypocrite

On the Tuesday episode, the Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed multiple emotions. As per reports, housemates were seen confessing their dependence on each other, fighting, and even having fun.

The day started with Sidharth, Arti, Shefali, and a few others enjoying some time in the pool. When Shehnaz came out to see all of them enjoying, she got angry with Sidharth for not including her in the plan. Sidharth replied by saying he was pushed forcefully into the pool, and had nothing to do with anything.

The tussle between Shehnaz and Sidharth continued, with the former claiming Sidharth would not associate with Paras and Mahira if he demanded that Shehnaz not socialise with Rashami, Asim, and Arhaan.

In the middle of the fight, Shehnaz got so angry she banged her hand on the wall, and injured herself. Sidharth was then heard telling Arti he could not tolerate Shehnaz's behaviour anymore, and things were gradually getting out of hand.

When the two finally reconciled, Shehnaz confessed to Arti she did not have any issue with Sidharth's association with Arti, but she did not like the fact Sidharth mingled with Paras and Mahira, who have given Shehnaz the tag of being jealous. When Sidharth and Shehnaz sat down to sort their issues, Sidharth explained Shehnaz had a tendency to get influenced by the "opposite team members". He also added when he sat around with Paras and Mahira, they never discussed Shehnaz or anything related to that.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task — 'Mission Mangal Grah'. The housemates were divided into two groups, scientists and robots, and pairs were created. Sidharth, Madhurima, Paras, Aarti, Shefali Jariwala, and Rashami were the scientists while Shehnaaz, Vishal, Mahira, Shefali Bagga, Asim, and Arhaan were the robots of their respective scientists.

The scientists had to be in complete control of their robots and use them during the captaincy task. The robots had to fill water from the pit holes in beakers and fill their containers. The one with the maximum amount of water in the container would then have to convince the scientist to set them free. The contestants who succeed in doing that become contenders for captaincy.

The task was running smoothly till Mahira overturned Vishal and Asim's beaker. Shefali Bagga and Shehnaz's containers were also thrown by Vishal and Asim, when they saw that theirs had more water.

Vikas, who was the moderator, had the right to set a robot free. He decided to let go of Mahira, which automatically set Paras out of the game. This did not go down well with Paras, who immediately tried nullifying the task by interrupting it.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

Captaincy ke dawedaar chunne ke liye scientists aur robots ban ke Mars par jaa rahe hai gharwale! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/wsN6rVhUua — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 09:24:04 IST