Bigg Boss 13 Day 79 highlights: Rashami Desai, Arti Singh get involved in a serious fight

After Rashami Desai's heated brawl with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Salman Khan declared there will be no evictions this week. As per reports, Salman also said the contestants nominated this week would stay nominated for the second week also.

Salman also conducted the 'Galat Faimi Ka Gubbara' task. The next day, there was a fresh discussion on household duties. While Mahira said she refused to remain in the breakfast duty, Madhurima refused to clean the dishes during breakfast.

Rashami and Arti also got involved in an argument about the brawl that took place between Rashami and Sidharth. Rashami accused Arti of not standing up for her as a woman during the fight. Arti replied saying Arhaan was already standing up for Rahsami so she did not need anyone else's support. Rashami added Arti had lost a friend in the hose that day, one who she would never get back, even in the outside world. And while leaving the room, Rashami was heard saying, "Cheap." This riled Arti, who followed Rashami, and the issue escalated.

Even Sidharth got involved in the fight, and mentioned while the fight was on, Rahsami chose to take up personal issues against Sidharth, whereas Sidharth chose to just counter Rashami's allegations.

Madhurima and Shehnaz also got involved in a fight when the former said Shehnaz had feelings for Sidharth and Paras. Sidharth also got very irritated with this comment, and exclaimed how Madhurima could afford to make such a statement.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 08:50:46 IST