Bigg Boss 13 Day 78 highlights: Salman Khan schools Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla; Mallika Sherawat is a special guest

The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a explosive fight among contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. From digging into their past, personal attacks to throwing some vile acquisitions at one another, Rashami and Sidharth's fight has become a major point of discussion. Host Salman Khan, who had been watching all this through Mi TV was visibly frustrated with the inmates on Sunday.

The Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode began with Salman asking participants to speak in the same pitch (as in be respectful and civilised). He starts with Asim and Paras and asks them to share their versions of the fight at the dining table. Both said that the other spoke ill of their family members, and the women of their families. Salman further questioned Rashami, Shehnaaz and Shefali Zariwala if Paras, Sidharth and Mahira had targetted them. However, it was Vikas who confessed on how a few contestants would constantly poke one person, and then the other person would tend to lose his cool and pick up a fight. Salman asked him to be honest and name them, Vikas calls out Asim and Paras and Sidharth.

Steering the discussion towards the big fight on Saturday's episode, Salman begins interrogating Rashami and Sidharth. Salman is annoyed to hear the same 'aisi ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami and he questions Sidharth's intent behind saying so. He hears both the sides and tells Sidharth that he clearly knows what ‘aisi ladki’ means. He may mince the situation, but the meaning doesn’t change. Salman also reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth.

Meanwhile, Sidharth kept insisting that his statement ‘aisi ladki’ simply meant that he did not want to be associated with a girl like Rashmi. According to reports, Salman asked him to give his definition of women – Sidharth explained that he meant girls who play the ‘Girl Card’, who manipulate, etc. Much abusive exchanged followed. Lastly, Salman says Rashami that she has been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights. He further demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. To round everything up, Salman leaves the contestants with an advice on important it is to get along because they would have to work together again post-Bigg Boss adding that in the entertainment industry, along with talent, temperament also matters.

Later, Salman invited actress Mallika Sherawat to the stage. The duo recreated a scene from Salman's popular film Maine Pyar Kiya. They danced to her hit song 'Jalebi Bai', joked and, he even asked her about her experience of meeting the inmates. She mentioned how they were all very sweet but was shocked to hear about the fights.

In conclusion to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reveals that Sidharth, Asim, Vishal, Madhurima, Arti, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan are the nominated contestants. He also declares that on the basis of audience votes, at the bottom rung were Vishal and Arhaan.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 10:00:41 IST