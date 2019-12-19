Bigg Boss 13 Day 74 highlights: Housemates lash out at Shefali Bagga after completion of captaincy task

The latest episode in Bigg Boss 13 was full of entertainment. As per reports, the day began with Bigg Boss' captaincy task.

Shehnaz claimed she was always ignored by her team members, and was always sidelined when it came to important privileges. She insisted she become the house captain this time. While Siddharth joked around with Sehhnaz, and Paras tried pacifying her, Shehnaz threw a fit, and demanded they take her seriously. Once the task began, and the two teams were unable to bell the cat, Bigg Boss asked each team to exclude one member.

While Arti suggested a voluntary exit from Paras' team, Shehnaz interjected, saying she would quit since she was anyway not contributing much to the task. On Arhaan's team, Madhurima initially wanted to quit, but her team members wanted her to play on, and thus, wanted to vote out Shefali Bagga.

After much discussion, when Arhaan's team was unable to come to any conclusion, Bigg Boss gave them an ultimatum of two minutes in which they would have to decide. The team members took a unified decision to remove Shefali Bagga. After the captaincy task ended, Arti, Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan, Asim, Vikas, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Madhurima were the contenders for captaincy.

Sidharth was also quite upset with Shehnaz's behaviour, and was heard telling Paras he would maintain distance from her since he was being unable to bear the brunt of a one-sided friendship.

Early next morning, Shefali Bagga began irritating every housemate by clanking utensils near their ears and woke them up. Things got so severe Vikas had to forcefully lock her in the bathroom to calm her down. The next day, the issues continued when Shefali was seen trying to wake everyone up after the song played. Asim lashed out at Vikas later, saying he had no business sending his vice-captain (Shefali) to harass people by throwing water on their faces to wake up, when Vikas himself was sleeping soundly.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

View this post on Instagram

Kyu @shefalibaggaofficial kho baithi hai apna aapa? Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @Voot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Dec 18, 2019 at 12:03am PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 08:45:14 IST