Bigg Boss 13 Day 73 highlights: Shehnaz Gill fights with Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra for captaincy

The latest episode in the Bigg Boss 13 house began with an interesting captaincy task. While Rashami and Shehnaz were seen picking up fights in the house, other housemates had a fun time performing the 'Meri Billi Mujhi Se Meaow' task.

As per reports, the episode began with Shehnaz complaining her team members (consisting mainly of Paras, Mahira, and Sidharth) were always keeping Mahira ahead of Shehnaz in the priority list in most of the tasks. When Vishal also backed Shehnaz's claims, and confronted Paras about it, the latter confessed he would always keep Mahira number one for captaincy.

Rashami and Arhaan's decision to keep personal ties at bay gave way to further issues when Rashami got infuriated with Sidharth for joking with Shefali Bagga she could try and get romantically involved with Arhaan.

During the task, Shehnaz lost her cool when Paras declared that he wished to make Mahira the house captain if they won. She began throwing tantrums and said she was always sidelined when it came to receiving privileges or bonuses in the house. She even threatened Sidharth she would now flip sides as he has a habit of taunting her that she would always change her loyalties during a task.

When it came to nominating someone from each team to be out of the captaincy race, Mahira named herself from Paras' team. In the opposite team, however, there were major clashes. While everyone wanted to remove Shefali, she began screaming and crying, saying she did not wish to get out of the captaincy race.

When Rashami left the scene exasperated, Shefali began breaking all the props in the task.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 09:02:05 IST