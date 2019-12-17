Bigg Boss 13 Day 72 highlights: Sidharth Shukla's return to the house unnerves Rashami Desai

Monday's episode in the Bigg Boss 13 house was highly anticipated as it showcased the return of Sidharth Shukla into the house. From fights to revelations, the episode was full of surprises. As per reports, the day began with a conversation between Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and wild card entry Vikas Gupta. While Vikas was mainly counselling the other two, Rashami and Arhaan were sorting their differences which cropped up during their respective interactions with host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rashami told Arhaan that they should remain close friends and keep supporting each other in the show, but take personal decisions only after the two leave the house. Arhaan, who initially apologised to Rashami for having shared personal details about the actress' life, agreed to the arrangement.

Later in the day, Vikas discovered that as captain of the house, he could give contestants punishments for not completing their household duties. When Arti confessed to not have cleaned the bathroom, Vikas asked her to change from her proper outfit and wear pajamas all day. Vishal, who also pointed out that the bathrooms were quite unclean, then got involved in a serious fight with Arti over the matter.

In the middle of the day, Bigg Boss suddenly called Shahnaz in the confession room. Since she was anticipating Sidharth's possible entry, she was elated to find her best friend sitting in the room waiting for her. She took Shukla in and announced his entry into the house. Asim, Paras, Mahira and the like greeted the actor with hugs, while Rashami wished him a belated birthday with a handshake. Moments later, a worried Rashami sarcastically asked Asim how he was feeling on the return of his "best friend."

Later, the contestants were asked to nominate each other for the week. Due to his violence with Asim in the previous week's task, Sidharth was already nominated by Bigg Boss for this week and Vikas, by the power of being captain, could not be nominated. Arhaan, Sidharth, Shefali Bagga, Vishal, Asim and Madhurima were the ones to be nominated for the week.

