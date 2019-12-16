Bigg Boss 13 Day 71 highlights: Salman Khan declares Madhurima, Shehnaz safe; Hindustani Bhau faces eviction

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday's episode began on an interesting note. A furious host Salman Khan mocked Hindustani Bhau for sleeping the entire week instead of participating in house chores or entertaining the viewers. He played their routine 'Burst the Balloon' task, where the inmates had to clear misunderstandings with their fellow housemates. While Vikas Gupta chose to burst Asim’s balloon, Arhaan, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaz all felt Bhau slept too much, even though he chose to disagree.

Salman later introduced the Thappad task. As a part of the task, Salman asked questions, the particular inmate on the hot chair, had to answer and rest had to agree. If they didn’t, the said contestant would be slapped by the slapping machine. Salman announced that Vishal, Arhaan Khan and Shehnaz Gill would be the ones to get slapped.

Further, former Bigg Boss 11 participants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma entered the house to promote their upcoming album 'Ranjhanaa' and hosted a game for the housemates. In the game, the housemates have to tag each other as 'zero', 'khatra', and 'Friend' and give a valid reason for the tagging. The game allowed contestants to be open and honestly reveal what they think of each other. According to a report, Shefali Jariwala said Asim Riaz was a ‘khatra’ to her, Bhau chose Paras as his ‘zero’ choice. For Vishal, Arhaan was a ‘zero’ personality as he had no role to play other than stick around Rashami. Overall, at the end of the game, Rashami Desai emerged as the ‘friend’ for most inmates, Shehnaz was chosen as the ‘khatra’ element and Madhurima got most votes for being ‘zero’.

Later, Sunil Grover entered the house in his iconic character 'Gutthi'. He entertains everyone with some breaking news about the contestants. He jokes around with the contestants and narrates funny news headlines about their fights in the house.

Check out the previews here

However, the real shocker came towards the end when Salman announced the nominations for the week. Salman had told Madhurima on Saturday’s episode that she got the least votes but will have to wait inside the house till Sunday. While most believed that Madhurima had been evicted, in a surprise twist, Salman revealed that she was safe, and that there would not be a double eviction. He declared that neither Madhurima nor Shehnaz were leaving the house but it was Hindustani Bhau who had been voted out.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 10:01:57 IST