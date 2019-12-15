Bigg Boss 13 Day 70 highlights: Madhurima Tuli evicted, Sunil Grover enters as a special guest on Salman Khan's show

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, comedian and actor Sunil Grover of The Kapil Sharma Show fame made a surprise entry. Grover enacts his popular character Gutthi on the stage, delivering some of his epic dialogues and leaving everyone in splits.

One of the important highlights of the episode was the entry of three guests - actors Kamya Panjabi and Hiten Tejwani and Rashami’s younger brother Gaurav Desai to the house. The trio had a task up their sleeves, indirectly asking the housemates to pull up their socks before it is too late. They would hold a mirror to the contestants and call out on their shortcomings.

Kamya tells Shefali Zariwala how impressed she is with her games and then goes to Rashami. Kamya speaks out bluntly and tells her that she was always looking for some sort of a support - first, it was Sidharth, now it is Arhaan. “Where is Rashami Desai? Where is that strong woman? Look at the mirror and see yourself - how weak you appear.”

Kamya pulled up Madhurima for calling Vikas a ‘eunuch’, and using it as an abuse. She mentioned how she had been working with this community to give them their rights. Later, Madhurima accepts her mistake and apologizes in front of the camera. Hiten shares his pearls of wisdom with Vikas Gupta, Vishal Aditya Singh, and calls out Hindustani Bhau on his sleeping habits.

Gaurav has en emotional reunion with his sister Rashami and suggests her to stick to her game. “Don’t be so spineless,” he said. Gaurav asks her to confront Arhaan on his claim that Rashami had been 'bankrupt' and it was Arhaan who supported her to be in Bigg Boss. Gaurav adds that those allegations were false and Rashami must take a fair judgement call on it.

Check out the previews here

Meanwhile, Salman speaks with Sidharth Shukla, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Salman tells him that he is safe from evictions and the two have a friendly chat with each other. The host also plays a task to know who out of Vishal and Asim has a black heart. Asim beats Vishal in the task by bagging the maximum number of votes.

Towards the end, Salman had to reveal the name of the contestant who was to be evicted. Nominated inmates were Madhurima, Vikas and Shehnaz Gill. Madhurima was evicted.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019 10:30:57 IST