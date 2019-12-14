Bigg Boss 13 Day 69 highlights: Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh nominated for jail punishment

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with Bigg Boss' declaration that Sidharth Shukla had to now get admitted to the hospital for his speedy recovery.

In the main house, reports state the day began with an argument between Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra regarding beds. Both wanted the same bed and continuously fought on the issue, till present captain Vikas Gupta offered Shefali the captain's room for sharing.

The next day, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to nominate two people of their will, who they thought deserved the jail term for this week. While in the beginning, most were seen taking Vishal Aditya Singh's name, other contestants' names, such as Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz, also did the rounds. When asked for his two names, captain Vikas took Vishal and Shefali Bagga's name, adding the two unnecessarily get involved in other people's matters and make things difficult for themselves.

The luxury budget task was special this week. Two teams, that of Paras and Asim, were asked to do a shopping of Rs 5,000. The contestants had to make sure to get maximum things in the least amount of price through bargaining. Paras' team emerged as the winner and were given a super budget of Rs 1 lakh for shopping from the BB Supermarket.

