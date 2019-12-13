Bigg Boss 13 Day 68 highlights: Paras Chhabra re-enters the house, Vikas Gupta becomes this week's captain

The latest episode of Bigg Boss was significantly dramatic, as Paras Chhabra re-entered the main house, and Vikas Gupta was elected as the new captain of the house. Paras had been observing all the goings-on inside the house from a secret room, which he was sharing with Sidharth Shukla.

The captaincy task, which had begun in the previous episode, was continuing in this one as well. Paras, who was in charge of the captaincy task, asked Rashami to question Vishal, in order to get him to spill the beans on his strategies. He even made all the housemates clean the kitchen, and afterwards asked Rashami to soil the bathroom as well.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that Paras will re-enter the house. However, Sidharth was discouraged from coming back inside the house just yet, owing to his deteriorating health condition.

When Paras came inside the house, he told Rashami that Arhaan had discussed with Shefali Zariwala behind her back about Rashami's financial condition in 2015.

After host Salman Khan had outed that Arhaan had a child from his first marriage, which he had kept a secret from Rashami, Arhaan had told Shefali that Rashami was bankrupt at a point of time in her career, and it was Arhaan who had helped her out. However, Rashami defended Arhaan, saying that he had indeed helped her out during her tough times.

Paras also announced the winner of the captaincy task as Vikas Gupta. In a bid to cheer up the contestants, Bigg Boss organised a special pampering session inside the house, in which any five housemates, along with Vikas, would be eligible for the relaxing session. Vikas was given the power to choose any five contestants for this, and he chose Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shefali Zariwala, because they helped him during the task.

