Bigg Boss 13 Day 67 highlights: Paras, Sidharth take control of captaincy task; Vishal-Madhurima's fight continues

The contestants at the Bigg Boss 13 house had an emotionally-draining day after many were unable to read the letters sent by their families.

As per reports, Mahira sacrificed her shot at captaincy as she handed over Asim's letter to him. However, when Mahira's letter arrived, Asim put it inside the shredder, insisting his action was only to get a chance to be the captain of the house. When Asim came to Mahira to apologise, she refused to listen to him.

Later, Mahira and Shehnaz collected the parts of her shredded letter, in order to piece it together and read it. Vikas and Shefali Jariwala convinced them against doing so.

After the task, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami, Asim, and Vikas were named the contenders for the captaincy task.

Madhurima and Vishal, on the other hand, continued to fight. Vishal claimed Madhurima was making him feel uncomfortable, in turn upsetting Madhurima. The next morning, too, the duo engaged in a verbal spat after Madhurima said Vishal has been hugging Mahira, but is uncomfortable with Madhurima's presence.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task, Kathputli. The contenders for captaincy — Asim, Shefali, Rashami, and Vikas — would play puppets, and would be controlled by Sidharth and Paras. Paras turns the game around by making it a fun-filled task. While Rashami was asked to dress like a joker and spread happiness inside the house, Asim and Shefali were ordered to get into a fight. During her task, Rashami praised Mahira and Shehnaz, who she had fought with during the show.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 09:19:45 IST