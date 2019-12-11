Bigg Boss 13 Day 67 highlights: Vikas Gupta teams up with Shehnaz to gang up on Rashami

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began on a slow note, with most of the contestants sleeping in the house. As per reports, the cuckoo alarm kept ringing for some time, and the contestants were forced to wake up. Bigg Boss also announced the captaincy task for the week, which was Bigg Boss Post Office.

The day also had a very emotional strain when housemates, such as Aarti, Shehnaz, Mahira, Asim, Shefali, and Rashami, received messages from their respective family members. But some of the letters that came in were empty. This was also a part of the task. Every time the song 'Chithhi Aayi Hai' would play, a name would be announced, and the remaining contestants had to make a run for the original letter in order to move on to the next level in the captaincy task. The one who got the letter would then have the choice to give it to their co-contestant or destroy it.

Shehnaz was the first one to get the letter but Rashami did not waste much time in destroying it. The second in line was Arti Singh, who was fortunate to receive her family's message owing to Asim Riaz's help. After reading her letter, Arti broke down, and sent a reply to her family members.

When Rashami's letter came, Vikas Phatak, who got it, gave it to Rashami, but before she could read it, Vikas Gupta snatched it away and destroyed it. Gupta's justification was Rashami did not need to read it.

Vikas and Shehnaz were seen teaming up, especially against Rashami. When Gupta snatched Rashami's letter and destroyed it, Shehnaz even cheered at Vikas' action.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 08:37:51 IST