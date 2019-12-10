Bigg Boss 13 Day 66 highlights: Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh lash out at each other

After Vikas Gupta's entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house, he advised Shehnaz the audience outside were loving her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. As per reports, When Arhaan approached Rashami to discuss the matter of his previous relationship, she lashed out at him, and said she did not want to talk about the issue on the reality show.

After a while, Bigg Boss announced Sidharth ought to leave the house temporarily for recuperation from typhoid. After his exit, both Mahira and Shehnaz break down, and ask Bigg Boss to quickly ensure he returns on the show.

Contrary to perception, Sidharth is taken to a secret room, where he meets Paras, who was also advised to leave the house owing to his finger surgery. The two watched exclusive footage in the house from time to time.

In one such clip, Arhaan was heard telling Shefali Bagga Rahsami was bankrupt when he met her, and hardly had any assets in her name. He said her journey from that point to her present celebrity self was possible because of him, a fact, he claimed Rahsami admitted herself. Sidharth and Paras overheard the conversation, and began laughing. Sidharth even mentioned he will take up this topic once he returns to the house.

Vikas Gupta prompted Madhurima to talk to Vishal but the discussion never happened at the point. But later, during Bigg Boss' task, Madhurima and Vishal started fighting, and brought up old, personal references. Even though Arti tried to settle matters between them, Vishal was not interested in the matter.

Vishal tried explaining to Madhurima he even spoke to the makers of the show to not bring her in while he was there in the house because the two would begin lashing out at each other.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 09:09:00 IST