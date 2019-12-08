Bigg Boss 13 Day 64 highlights: Salman miffed at violent behaviour, Rani Mukerji promotes Mardaani

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw host Salman Khan confronting contestants about the constant drama, fights, aggression and the increasing incidents of violent behaviour in the house.

While Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma lock horns to justify themselves over the doll task and the various personal attacks, Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz Gill confront each other about the insulting remarks that they have been making about each other. Salman is clear about his stance and calls out inmates for what happened during the tasks that left a few with injuries.

An angry Salman then asked contestants Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Bhau, Arhaan, Rashami, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh to pack their respective bags and leave the house. He was also heard asking Bigg Boss to open the main door. He further revealed that the show had found its four top contestants – Arti, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Mahira.

Moving on, Salman picks Arhaan and asks him to be completely honest and open with Rashami about his past. The duo hasbeen in the news for the longest time, with reports suggesting that they developed a relationship inside the house. Salman, as shown in the teaser, asks Arhaan about his family. To this, Arhaan says that he has his mother, father and brother at home. This only seems to make Salman angrier and he says to Rashami, “He has not told you this… child.” Everyone looks appropriately shocked at this new revelation.

After a break, when Salman returned, he made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Rashami and Arhaan’s personal matter. Since, Arhaan proposed to Rashami in the Bigg Boss house, further adding that he had known Rashami for a long time, Salman felt duty-bound to tell her these hidden secrets.

After a solid confrontation with the inmates, Salman moves on to welcome Rani Mukerji on the show and congratulates her for her upcoming film, Mardaani. Lightening the mood and pumping in some entertainment, Rani reminiscences over a little conversation of the past that Salman and she had on Bigg Boss' earlier season.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 10:25:03 IST