Bigg Boss 13 Day 63 highlights: Rashami Desai fractures finger during luxury budget task

The 63rd day at the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with ugly fights and sweet confessions of love.

As per reports, the day began with Asim's confession of romantic feelings to Himanshi, after which the latter said, "Majnu bolenge tumhein saare log. (Everyone will call you Majnu)." Asim replied saying he would really miss Himanshi if he went out of the house, and he was sure she would miss him too.

After a while, Shehnaz went up to Asim, and told him Sidharth was too weak and Asim should go and talk to him. Asim went up to Sidharth and lovingly scolded him for smoking.

When Bigg Boss warned everyone about sleeping so much, Shehnaz took it upon herself to wake everyone up. In her attempts, she irritated Hindustani Bhau, who lashed out at Shehnaz, calling her 'Rakhi aunty.' Shehnaz also got riled up and started arguing with him. Shefali Jariwala backed Bhau, and got involved in the fight as well.

Bigg Boss soon announced the luxury budget task, titled 'Kua Ma Kood Jaungi'. In that, the house was divided into two teams — headed by Shehnaz and Arhaan. Shehnaz's group consisted of Asim, Himanshi, Mahira, Shefali Bagga, and Aarti, while Arhaan's team had Vishal, Rashami, Bhau, Shefali, and Madhurima.

With each buzzer, one member from each team had to pull out a bucket from the well. The person who pulled the bucket out first, their team would get the chance to steal the eggs from the other team. Only one member could save the eggs during the attack.

During the task, Rashami and Shehnaz got involved in a physical brawl, and Rashami hurt her finger badly in the process. After immense drama, Bigg Boss cancelled the task saying the contestants might hurt each other if they wanted to continue this way.

After much arguments and discussions, Rashami decided that she wanted to quit the show if things continued in this violent streak. She insisted that Bigg Boss call her into the confession room, and said she will take up the matter during the weekend episode with host Salman Khan.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 09:58:43 IST