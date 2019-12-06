Bigg Boss 13 Day 62 highlights: Paras Chhabra labelled a 'cheater' in this week's captaincy task BB Junction

A week after Devoleena Bhattacharjee's exit from Bigg Boss 13, owing to a back injury, Paras Chhabra also had to leave the house suddenly.

As per reports, the day began with the captaincy task of BB Junction. After the third buzzer, things got very heated up, and Paras (who was the moderator of the task) had to disqualify Shefali Jariwala from the game without any valid reason.

He announced Shefali had not boarded the train, and as per the rules mentioned, she had to do it. Everyone claimed he was unfair but Paras continued conducting the task at his will.

Arhaan and Paras then got engaged in a heated discussion, while Rashami tried calming Arhaan all the while. When Arhaan refused to listen, and stated that he wanted to quit, Rashami took things in her own hands and began breaking all the props sent for the task. This behaviour surprised many in the house.

Bhau and Vishal also termed Paras a cheater. Sidharth Shukla remained silent, and watched the entertainment from the sidelines, occasionally mocking everyone.

Later in the day, Shehnaz began crying. When Asim began mocking her, and asked her why she was howling, she replied saying, “Paras kal chala jaega, is wajah se (I'm crying because Paras will go away tomorrow). I love him.” Hearing this, Asim continued mocking her but when he realised she was serious, he began consoling her, and said Paras would return soon.

Mahira decided to board the train since she was carrying Bhau's bag, and wanted to give it their friendship a shot. Paras, once again, took an unfair decision, and disqualified Bhau and Arhaan. After this, the entire house turned against him, and labelled him a cheater. Shefali also made matters worse by throwing Mahira's bag on the roof.

Asim was heard discussing the game with Himanshi, who stated she ought to leave the game so that Asim can concentrate on it better. Asim replied by saying he had begun concentrating on the game like never before, ever since they two became good friends.

After a while, Arti claimed she hurt her finger because of Asim. Sidharth found an opportunity to lash out at Asim. Sidharth continued mocking Asim by calling him a 'toy-boy'. Even Bhau went up to Sidharth and called him out on his ways and use of foul language, but they soon began arguing as well. Vishal also chipped in saying, "Aapko na dosti nibhani ati hai, na game (You don't know how to maintain a friendship, nor do you know how to play the game)." Bhau asked all the girls in the house to protest against Sidharth's misogynistic ways.

Bigg Boss soon cancelled the task and directly nominated Sidharth for the next two weeks. Paras then told Sidharth that he was the one who took all the wrong decisions but the housemates were now blaming Paras for it.

Bigg Boss made the announcement Paras needed to leave the house since his finger needed immediate care and that would not be possible inside the house. When Paras left the house, both Shehnaz and Mahira broke down.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019