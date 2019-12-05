Bigg Boss 13 Day 61 highlights: Housemates protest against Sidharth Shukla's 'inefficient' captaincy

Sidharth Shukla's captaincy in the Bigg Boss 13 house seemed to have become the bone of contention with the other housemates in the latest episode.

As per reports, fellow housemates Asim, Himanshi, Rashami, Arhaan, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal, Madhurima, and Vikas began their "protest" immediately after Bigg Boss' morning alarm. All of them refused to step out of bed even after receiving multiple wake-up calls. When they were called by Bigg Boss for disobeying the house rules, all of them spoke up, and stated they were sleep-deprived, and held captain Sidharth responsible for not getting their tea and other items.

On hearing the contestants' demands, Bigg Boss gave them a chance to retrieve the luxury budget. They assembled in the living room, and discuss among each other to nominate two people who they felt were responsible for the inefficiency. The people chosen would then be barred from contending for captaincy this week. After heated discussions, Sidharth, Rashami, and Vishal's name kept coming up, but they could not reach any consensus, and began fighting among themselves.

After some time, Bigg Boss announced the BB Junction task for the captaincy. As part of it, Bigg Boss installed trains in the garden area with baggage lockers. Each contestant received a bag with their name placed in the baggage locker. Each time Bigg Boss played the buzzer, the contestants had to pick up one bag, belonging to another contestant, who they wished to either save or disqualify. After this, the contestants had to wait at the platform for the train to honk, and only then, could they board the train. The contestants also had the liberty to decide to not board the train, but under such a circumstance, they would be disqualified. Asim and Vishal were later disqualified in the task, while Paras played the role of the moderator.

