Bigg Boss 13 Day 60 highlights: Rashami Desai accuses captain Sidharth Shukla of extreme favouritism

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with a session of 'Chai Pe Charcha,' when the present house captain Sidharth Shukla refused to give milk cartons to Rashami Desai, ultimately leading to a fight.

As per reports, Rashami and Sidharth then accused each other of stealing things from the house. In between the fight, Rashami's friends had to pull her away from him when she started yelling, "Illogical talk, illogical decisions, illogical captain." The tea session got cancelled altogether when no one received the tea.

Later, Rashami was heard planning with Asim, and discussing if there was a way in which the house captain could be boycotted. During lunchtime, some contestants claimed they were yet to eat but all the paranthas were over. When Asim took the issue to the captain (Sidharth), and told him it was his fault and he should have handled the ration better, Sidharth screamed at Asim, saying his team members always steal things, hinting at Rashami.

During the nominations, Bigg Boss gave Sidharth a special power, by which he could nominate people from the house (with proper, justified reasons), who would have to stay in the empty swimming pool till Bigg Boss notified otherwise.

Between Asim and Mahira, Sidharth chose Asim, saying he was "strong." Once Asim was in the pool, Sidharth commented, "What goes around comes around." After Asim was nominated for elimination, Rashami accused Sidharth of being extremely partial. The next lot included Shefali, Vikas, and Himanshi. Sidharth saved Vikas (Hindustani Bhau), adding he shared a closer bond with him, and thus, nominated the other two.

Between Rashami and Vishal, Sidharth took merely a few seconds to nominate Rashami. While giving the reason, he sarcastically asked, "Reason batane ki zaroorat hai?" (Do I need to mention the reason?). He said Rashami had a problem with everything in the house, and also used foul language. Between Arti and Paras, Sidharth chose Paras. Though the latter was quite taken aback, he seemed to be calm and composed.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 08:47:01 IST