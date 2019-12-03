Bigg Boss 13 Day 59 highlights: Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga enter house as wild card contestants

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 household began with Asim, Himanshi, Shefali, Vishal, and Rashami discuss strategies to steal the luxury budget items, since they anticipated Bigg Boss would not give them their weekly ration. As per reports, they planned to keep using the ration like any other normal day, but the next day, when Sidharth was given the duty to manage ration, he got upset, and said there was no ration left and it was not his responsibility to collect ration.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz and Asim also got into a fight when she asked him to help Hindustani Bhau with the kitchen chores. Shehnaz questioned Asim's enthusiasm to help Himanshi with the duties but not step up for Bhau.

Sidharth also told Shefali she ought to complete her duties before helping Arti set the mattresses. But she refused to listen to him, saying that she had completed her share of the duties. Then Bigg Boss made a surprise announcement, saying three guests will be introduced in the house, whom all the contestants have to ignore in order to get points. One guest out of the three, who manages to get maximum attention from the housemates, would then receive immunity from the upcoming nominations.

The three to enter the house were Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga. Bigg Boss explained all the rules to them, adding they would join the house as contestants after the task was over. Arhaan entered and tried garnering maximum reactions from Rashami but the latter, much like the rest of the housemates, tried her level best to ignore him. Next, Madhurima entered and managed to evoke more reactions, and got higher points as compared to Arhaan. But Shefali's entry got the most number of points, as the moment she entered. Paras and Shehnaz went up to her and hugged her.

After the task, the guests entered the house as wild card entries. While Vishal accepted that he still had feelings for Madhurima, Arhaan confessed his love for Rashami before everyone. Rashami walked up to him and hugged him, saying, "Stay like this forever."

Madhurima later confronted Vishal, and told him he has managed to become famous only after she dated him.

