The 53rd day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with contestants waking up to the song 'Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai.' It followed by each of them spending a few laughs with their respective team members.

Asim and Himanshi discussed with each other they ought to spend more time with each other, and get to know the other. As per reports, Asim even went on to express his feelings for her but added he would always maintain a safe distance from her since he knew she was committed to someone else. He added he promised to protect and stand by her throughout the journey of Bigg Boss.

Sidharth, however, was upset with the food conditions in the house, and remarked he cannot eat burnt paranthas. To this, Paras and Mahira commented he was welcome to make his own food if he had such issues with Rashami's cooking skills.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss introduced the special task for this week — BB College. As per the rules of the task, the housemates were divided into two groups — that of teachers and students. Shehnaz was chosen as the English teacher, Sidharth the dance teacher, Bhau was to teach Hindi, and Himanshi was to be the PT (Physical Training) teacher. The other housemates were asked to be the students.

Each member (playing a teacher) was given a scooter, and was asked to protect it from the kids. On the sound of the bell, any one person would have to come forward, and conduct their lectures while the students could decide to either attend or bunk the teacher's class. Every class would end with the teacher's favourite student getting an apple. The one to get the apple, then, automatically became the contender for captaincy. By the end of the task, the student with the most number of apples and the teacher with the cleanest scooter would compete to become the captain of the week.

Shehnaz began the task with conducting English lessons, but in some time, Himanshi and Asim got up from the class, and went to Shehnaz scooter and scribbled things on it. The task went on relatively smoothly. Sidharth was called into the confession room where Bigg Boss asked him to collect Mahira's birthday cake, and celebrate it with other contestants.

Simultaneously, in another section of the house, Rashami was livid with Asim for passing a comment on her relationship with Sidharth. When Himanshi was conducting her class, Paras was teasing her around. This irritated her, and she asked him to leave her class.

