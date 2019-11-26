Bigg Boss 13 Day 52 highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai shoot music video; Shefali Zariwala, Paras Chhabra nominated

After a tough week at the Bigg Boss house, viewers were in for a surprise to witness fun and lighter side of the contestants on the Monday episode.

Bigg Boss set up a special task, as a part of which Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had to recreate a special music video on the title track of the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, in which they co-starred. The duo is later seen shooting a romantic sequence while 'Aye Udi Udi Udi', the song from Saathiya, played in the background.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen recording their performance with a cellphone, which seemed to have been given to her as part of the task. The two, who have been at loggerheards ever since they entered the house with their fights making headlines on numerous occasions, seemed to be quite thrilled on completing the task.

Apart from Desai and Shukla, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh were also asked to make a video on the same track, and Paras Chhabra was tasked to direct their video. Both the teams were assigned to create their videos within an hour.

Check out the video here

Further, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task for the week, which was carried out in the garden area. Scarecrows were placed in front of each contestant, and housemates were asked to nominate two contestants by stabbing a khanjar (dagger) into their scarecrow. Himanshi, who is the reigning captain, got the special power, and could directly nominate one person. She named Mahira for the nomination. Asim Riaz confessed Shehnaz was the reason behind his and Sidharth’s major fight. To which, Shehnaz asks Sidharth to nominate her. However, Shukla nominated Shefali while Desai nominated Hindustani Bhau, and Aarti Singh nominated Vishal. Check out the nomination task here

The contestants who have been nominated for the eviction this week, thus, are Mahira, Paras, Shefali, Shehnaaz, Aarti, and Vikas Pathak.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 10:01:35 IST