Bigg Boss 13 Day 49 highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh for betraying her

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house began with yet another misunderstanding. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she had asked to save Rahsami during the captaincy task. Devoleena justified her stance saying she had a conversation with Shefali, but the rest was merely an assumption. This miscommunication led to an argument between Shefali, Rashami, and Sidharth, where Shefali claimed that Devoleena was not clarifying things between the contestants, thus leading to further confusion.

Continuing their aggressive streak against the other, Asim and Sidharth began fighting. In the heat of the moment, Asim even instigated Sidharth to push him. And once that was done, the fight became even worse. Shefali, who was backing Asim, screamed at Shehnaz for supporting Sidharth and called her names. Shehnaz also retaliated saying it was Shefali who began the confusion in the first place.

Witnessing the brawl, Devoleena became upset and lashed out at Vishal for sharing confidential information with Sidharth and vis-a-vis, the opponent team. She accused him of passing information to the other team and added that she could never trust him anymore. Vishal was also not ready to tolerate Devoleena's outburst and screamed saying he would not consider Devoleena and Rahsami his friends anymore.

Just when things were simmering down, Asim provoked Sidharth once more, when the latter was quietly sitting in the garden area. Asim had started commenting on Sidharth's actions and that again led to a major brawl between them. Things got so heated up, that Bigg Boss himself had to intervene and asked the two to remain away from each other.

Shefali tried to sort things out between the two, when Paras reacted and said that she was only adding fuel to the fire by provoking Asim to react to Sidharth's actions. Arti interrupted and backed Shefali, saying that Himanshi and Shefali had never spoken ill of Sidharth.

The next day began with contestants waking up to 'Tu Kheech Meri Photo' song. Bigg Boss also announced that since Paras' team had won the captaincy task, two members from his team and two from Shehnaz's were to become contenders for the position of captain. The position also came with the special power to give immunity to one more person.

Check out posts from Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 08:47:54 IST