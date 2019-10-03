Bigg Boss 13 Day 4 highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Koena Mitra among winners of first luxury budget task

The fourth day of Bigg Boss 13 brought in with it the first luxury budget task of this season. Morning tea continued to be a bone of contention between the housemates, and viewers were privy to Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla's budding friendship, according to a Hindustan Times report.

This season's first-ever luxury budget task — Bigg Boss Hospital — saw the house being divided into two teams, of doctors and patients. While team A, the patients' team, included Sidharth Shukla, Rashami, Aarti Singh, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, and Koena Mitra, team B, the doctors' team, comprised Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, Dalljiet Kaur, and Paras Chabbra. Abu Malik was announced as the dean at the BB Hospital. Thus, he was the moderator and did not participate. The task required the patients to be seated on wheelchairs throughout the duration of the task, as contestants playing doctors try different ways to compel Team A to get up from their chairs.

Check out Colors' tweet on the task

Sidharth and Azim were the first ones from the patients' team to enter the medical room. As Azim withdrew from the task, citing skin allergies, Paras and Devoleena poured mud and cowdung on Sidharth, and waxed his legs among other things. Rashami, who was watching Sidharth from inside the house, broke down. Paras even got into an argument with 'sanchalak' Abu for using ice blocks to torture Sidharth.

Then, Shefali and Shehnaaz decided to challenge Aarti and Rashami during the task. Shehnaaz made several personal jibes at Arti, interrogating her about her relationship with Sidharth. Aarti was moved to tears during the task. However, both Shefali and Shehnaaz apologised to Aarti after the task for raking up her past.

Koena and Siddhartha were then selected by Dalljiet and Mahira, who made the two from the patients' team eat a number of rather unpalatable items, including aloe vera, chillies, and even hair removal cream. Koena and Siddhartha completed the task with much ease. After the task, Team A was declared the winner.

