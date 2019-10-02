Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 highlights: Rashami, Shefali, Dalljiet, Koena nominated; contestants fight over ration

The thirteenth edition of Bigg Boss is just on its third day, but the process of nomination has already begun. The contestants are also trying their best to get to know one another to stay out of nominations. However, ration seems to be a major bone of contention inside the house, according to a Hindustan Times report. Right in the morning, an argument ensued between Paras Chhabra and Azim Riaz after Dalljieet Kaur remarked that there should be proper monitoring about the usage of resources, in order to not exhaust them. This is soon followed by another argument between Siddhartha Dey and Sidharth Shukla, where the latter accuses the former of being unnecessarily aggressive.

Shehnaaz and Paras are also not exempted. The duo were chided for not being able to manage the ration properly. Shehnaaz broke down, as Paras consoled her.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the first nomination task. Paras, Sidharth Shukla and Abu were selected for the task. The female contestants were asked to present a heart-shaped pillow to a contestant of their liking, one they thought would not break their trust. Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Dalljieet, Shefali Bagga and Mahira Sharma gave their pillows to Paras, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aarti gave theirs to Siddharth. Abu Malik got only one pillow from Shehnaaz. The men were then asked to select one contestant they would want to save from nominations. Siddharth saved Aarti over Devoleena and Paras nominated Rashami, Shefali, Dalljiet and Koena for the elimination round.

In today's episode, viewers will be privy to what happens between best friends Siddharth and Rashami.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 08:52:29 IST