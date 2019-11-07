Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 highlights: Sidharth Shukla punished for violent behaviour with Mahira Sharma

The Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with a generous dose of drama. Bigg Boss Transportation Task continued for another day.

As per reports, Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma's fight ensued. Mahira yelled at Asim's team (which included Sidharth, Arti, Vikas, and Himanshi) for their fellow contestant's behaviour. In a fit of rage, Mahira even threw boxes at Asim, who fought to keep his cool since Arti told him not to quit the task under any circumstances. After her angry episode, Mahira broke down in tears, and Paras Chhabra attempted to calm her down but was that was in vain.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss summoned each contestant to the common room for a discussion, an order which Shehnaz refused to listen to. Bigg Boss then questioned Sidharth about his violent behaviour, and took him to task. He was even nominated for evictions for two straight weeks. Sana also received a one-week nomination for not listening to Bigg Boss' instructions. Shehnaz, on the other hand, was seen crying throughout the day, saying she was done with the show, and wanted to leave.

The next day saw the same behaviour among contestants. Paras and Sidharth continued with their tiffs, and ridiculed each other's careers.

The other housemates also got involved in fights over the kitchen ration. Arti put the blame on Paras and Asim for not handling the resources properly, and this led to yet another fight. Asim shot back at Arti, saying the Bigg Boss house needed another captain.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 09:03:48 IST