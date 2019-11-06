Bigg Boss 13 Day 35 highlights: Sidharth Shukla violently pushes Mahira Sharma during weekly task

Bigg Boss 13 took an unexpected turn when contestants started becoming violent with each other during the weekly task.

As per reports, Shefali and Arti discussed Paras Chhabra's strategic move during the nomination task, and said he could not be a true friend to anyone. Paras later clarified he just wanted to know Shefali better during their stay at the house, after which the two hugged it out. He even played the role of an intermediary between Himanshi and Shehnaz, and tried making things right between them. He requested Shehnaz to apologise before the camera for abusing Himanshi's parents.

Vikas Pathak continued providing the comic relief by suggesting bizarre beauty tips to the contestants. Arti, Asim, Sidharth, and Tehseen had a good laugh during Vikas' antics. Later, he even tried pulling Bigg Boss' legs by deliberately breaking the house rule that no contestant can speak in English. But the way Vikas chose to speak the language was hilarious, and contestants were seen having a gala time with this bit.

After a while, Shehnaz and Arti got embroiled in an argument over kitchen duties. The issue began when Shehnaz told Arti she could not possibly order others around her to do her duties.

The next day, housemates woke up to the song 'Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke' from Gadar. In the kitchen, a huge fight ensued between contestants when Arhaan tried backing Shehnaz over her issue with Asim regarding rotis. Sidharth Shukla also got involved, and the matter quickly escalated beyond control. Shehnaz was then heard requesting other contestants to not fight for her.

Around noon, the task called 'Bigg Boss Transportation Services' was announced. The people were divided into two teams, one led by Asim had Sidharth, Aarti, Vikas, and Himanshi in it, while Paras' team consisted of Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira, and Shehnaz.

Team members were to collect stock from the garden area, and were asked to optimise their chances and pick up the maximum number of things. As per the rules, both teams were to load their stock in the truck, and the team with maximum supplies would win the task.

In between the confusion, Sidharth tried snatching a bag from Mahira's hands,, and this led to a fierce tussle between the two since Mahira fell down as a result of his forceful shove.

In the next episode, Bigg Boss will take Sidharth to task, and reprimand him for his unnecessarily violent behaviour in the house.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 08:49:59 IST