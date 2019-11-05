Bigg Boss 13 Day 34 highlights: Captain Arti Singh saves Asim Riaz from weekly nominations

The Bigg Boss 13 house saw multiple confessions, drama and emotional upheavals in this episode.

As per reports, the day began with a conversation between Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaz Gill. Sidharth explained to the others it was essential to ignore tiffs in the house while still maintaining a stronghold on weekly tasks.

After some time, Shehnaz confessed to Arti and Sidharth regarding her issues with the new entrant Himanshi Khurana. Explaining her end of the story, Shehnaz said Himanshi had taken offence to her criticism. At the same time, Himanshi was also seen discussing her problems with Shehnaz with the other faction in the house, which consisted of Shefali, Mahira, and Vikas. Himanshi stated she had always been there for Shehnaz in times of need but the latter did not acknowledge it, and instead mocked her on social media.

Wild card entrant Vikas Pathak, aka Hindustani Bhau, kept cracking jokes to lighten the mood. Paras Chhabra's gait was made fun of when Vikas compared him to a crab. Shefali Zariwala also joined Vikas and shared a good laugh over Chhabra's walking style. Vikas' next subject was Tehseen Poonawalla, and his bit on her left all other contestants in splits. Sidharth and Mahira, who were in charge of kitchen duties on the first day, understandably clashed against the other. When Mahira requested Sidharth to chop vegetables, he refused, saying he would only do his portion of the duties.

Shehnaz told Arti she wished to quit the show now, mostly because she was not enjoying anyone's company anymore in the house. Arti, in turn, said it was this platform that would make her a household name and that she should think twice before making any fast decisions. This conversation sent Shehnaz down a spiral, and she broke down. She even stared avoiding his teammates Siddharth, Aarti, and Asim.

The next day began with an intense fight amidst members of the kitchen team. This was followed by Bigg Boss' declaration of the nominations. The new ones were to name two old contestants and vice versa. Arti's post as the Bigg Boss house captain insured her from any eliminations this week. Asim, who was declared one of the nominated candidates, was saved by Arti through her special power as the captain.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 08:52:10 IST