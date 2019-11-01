Bigg Boss 13 Day 30 highlights: Arti Singh opposes Rashami Desai's decision during Home Delivery task

The 30th day on Bigg Boss 13 began with the Home Delivery task which had taken place a day before. As per reports, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz Gill, Shefali took on the role of the delivery girl and chose to go neutral and not give out orders to any of the male contestants. She was hesitant about her strategy with regard to supporting Paras and was later seen demotivated. Shefali tried convincing other girls that they should all remain neutral so that each of them gets a just chance to get the Ticket to Finale through voting.

While Arti Singh, Shehnaz, Asim Riaz, and Sidharth Shukla stood strong with each other, from the other team, Shefali went against her group mates and nominated Arti as the next delivery girl. While Arti had wanted the position, Rashami Desai had told that she could take up the opportunity in the next round. Sidharth later reprimanded Arti and asked her to stand up for herself.

In the next round, Rashami nominated herself and this enraged Arti, who fought strongly with Shehnaz by her side. But none of that worked, and she could not become the delivery girl in that round. But when Sidharth asked why she did not become the delivery girl, Arti blamed Shehnaz.

After this round, Shefali, Arti, and Shehnaz strategised to get the game to a draw and asked Devoleena to nominate Arti for delivery.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss asked Shefali Zariwala about how each female contestant performed and she honestly said that Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee completed all their duties and stood up for their own selves, while Mahira and Arti were busy feeling sorry for themselves instead.

In the final round, Rashami and Arti had a fallout trying to decide who'll go as the next delivery girl as Shefali, Devoleena, and Shehnaz were keen on going. When asked to vote, Shehnaz stepped back and the vote got tied between Shefali and Devoleena. When Rashami said Devoleena's name out loud, Arti lost her cool and screamed at Rashami asking her how she got the right to choose. She insisted that Bigg Boss had asked her to only announce the name, but not decide.

Later, Devoleena went ahead as the delivery girl and gave the order to Paras, hence declaring him the clear winner.

When asked to choose a female contestant for the finale ticket, Paras chose Mahira.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 09:21:37 IST