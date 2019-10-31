Bigg Boss 13 Day 29 highlights: Sidharth Shukla ignored by fellow housemates during Home Delivery task

Bigg Boss 13's episode on Wednesday had a lot happening. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a massive verbal argument after Rashami Desai's team passed a unanimous vote to send Sidharth's team to jail. Later, Rashami ranted about Sidharth to Bigg Boss for quite some time. She cited the same reasons for her nominating him this week for the jail term. Asim Riaz was also selected to be sentenced behind bars, after which Bigg Boss gave the orders for them to spend the night in jail until further instructions.

Rashami and Aarti Singh also got embroiled in an argument, which began as a means to resolve issues between them. While Aarti accused Rashami of beginning the rumour about her and Sidharth's alleged affair, Rashami broke down after listening to these allegations and screamed at Aarti.

Aarti also mentioned how Rashami deliberately gave Aarti's name since she was being paired continuously with Sidharth.

Bigg Boss then introduced the Home Delivery task, which would essentially provide a one-time ticket directly into the finale. Three male contestants were sent to small houses that were constructed in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. They were to then place orders to the kitchen, managed by five chefs. One delivery girl (chosen by the female housemates), was to give the orders to each of the male contestants. But the twist was, the delivery girl could choose to refuse any of the orders. The male contestant with the highest number of orders would then automatically win the Ticket To Finale and would also choose his female counterpart and take her directly to the finale.

Paras Chhabra was the first male contestant to have placed the order, which was then followed by Asim and then Sidharth. Aarti, Sana, and Mahira were chosen as the chefs for the first round, but all of them seemed to have a problem delivering food for Sidharth Shukla. Then Devoleena took up the mantle and delivered orders to Paras and Asim. The next session was handled by Shehnaz, and she delivered a chicken pizza to a vegetarian Paras, as ordered. She even managed to give Asim Riaz his food on time. However, Sidharth was ignored on both occasions.

Shefali Zariwala, who is scheduled to join Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card, was made to see select footage from the show in a secret room.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 09:18:01 IST