Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 highlights: Contestants call out Asim Riaz's racist comments on black community

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has begun, and the second day inside the house has been quite eventful. As per reports in Hindustan Times, following are the highlights of day 2.

Asim Riaz, one of the contestants this year, began the spate of controversies with his insistence on not wearing his shirt. After their big introduction, when the contestants were signing off for the night, Asim entered the bedroom, stripped down to only his shorts. Even after his female co-contestants requested him to wear one, Asim was ready with multiple excuses each time. When he was asked to pick up any one of the many shirts he had displayed earlier, he replied saying each of them was assigned for a particular day.

Another contestant, Sidharth Dey, was too noisy while sleeping. His loud snoring disturbed contestants and even managed to wake up Rashami Desai. Despite drawing loud laughs for his sleep patterns, Sidharth was blissfully unaware, and slept through it all.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth picked numerous fights with Asim in the house. On one occasion, while Asim was recounting his time spent with black people, he termed them as 'kaale', and immediately, Dey called him out for being racist. The other contestants also chipped in, and said he should not use such terms in regard to any particular community, but Asim refused to have any of it and got defensive.

Paras also voiced his irritation with Asim to Aarti Singh, stating that his fake accent during the launch annoyed him and also made Aarti laugh. Calling him a jhandu model, Paras said ‘kutta irritating hai’ (this dog is irritating).

Later in the night, Asim sang songs with Shehnaaz. He sang a rap song, which was self-composed, and spoke about it, saying most of the people around him asked him to stay away from the black community, but he continued his association. “Na chodeya main kaaleaan da saath,” (I will not leave the blacks) sang Asim. This irritated Paras further, and he again called Asim out. Paras also reprimanded him for mentioning his state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maalkin Ameesha Patel entered the house with the grocery challenge for the week. The contestants had to pick up groceries from the collection Patel brought in, and had to form a human chain, transferring the items only with the help of their mouths. After numerous laughs, awkward moments, and rounds of tolerating bad breath, the contestants managed to get in a decent haul for the week.

Check out how the contestants did the grocery task

Ameesha made a second entry into the Bigg Boss house, and asked the female contestants to choose two male nominees, who they felt had performed the least so far. The most number of votes went to Asim and Paras. Then there were rounds of various minor tasks and a fun ramp walk, after which Ameesha handed them two black hearts. Audiences are yet to know the function of the black hearts.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 09:50:29 IST