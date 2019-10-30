Bigg Boss 13 Day 28 highlights: Siddhartha Dey eliminated in surprise midweek eviction; Karishma Tanna enters house

After the entry of two wild card contestants on Monday's (28 October) episode, the Bigg Boss housemates witnessed a series of unexpected twists. There was a midnight eviction, and a former Bigg Boss contestants entered the house with an important task for the housemates.

The episode began with Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill talking about the former's show, Dil Se Dil Tak. Shehnaz asked Rashami if she would be open to reconciling with Sidharth Shukla, to which Rashami said that she would consider the same.

Just as the contestants were about to go off to sleep, Bigg Boss announced that there will be a surprise midweek eviction. This week, Rashami, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz were declared safe, leaving Mahira, Siddhartha Dey and Arti Singh in danger. The trio were called to come inside the activity area, where each contestant was given the opportunity to speak about their experiences inside the house. Arti was declared safe, and she headed back inside the house. Siddhartha Dey was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, leaving Rashami in tears.

Bigg Boss declares surprise eviction

The next day, contestants woke up to the song 'Kar Gayi Chull'. Bigg Boss unveiled a poster of Karishma Tanna, who was the first runner-up of the eighth edition of the reality show. She entered the house later in the day, and announced that she would play the 'dictator' for the day. For the task, two contestants would be deployed as guards for the dictator, who will protect Tanna's necklace. The other contestants were to steal the necklace by hoodwinking the contestants playing the guards. The winner would be given access to the Bigg Boss supermarket.

Karishma Tanna enters the Bigg Boss house

Karishma declared Sidharth and Rashami as the guards of her necklace. Arti and Asim team up and successfully extract the necklace. In order to entertain the guest, Paras pole danced for Karishma, Sidharth performed to 'Aao Raja,' while Devoleena sang ‘Yeh Mera Deewanapan'.

Next, Sidharth successfully stole the necklace, and Bigg Boss announced that Sidharth and Devoleena had won the task. They are given 10 minutes to shop for necessary items, which should cumulatively not cross the 5kg mark. They successfully completed the task, and then Bigg Boss asked them to name two housemates who they thought did not deserve to move forward in the competition.

Check out the tweet here

Jo sadasya jail ke andar jayenge, kya woh sach mein game ke agle padhaav se bahar nikal jayenge?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss13 aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot. @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/nTSiGzfKK7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 29, 2019

Bigg Boss currently airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.



