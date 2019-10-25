Bigg Boss 13 Day 25 highlights: Snake and Ladder task gets cancelled; all housemates nominated for eviction

After the Snake and Ladder task went south on Wednesday's (23 October) episode, Bigg Boss resumed the task on Thursday, 24 October. In the task, the housemates were divided into two teams — Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti were part of one team, while the other comprised Rashami, Devoleena, Paras, Mahira, Shefali and Siddharth Dey.

The day started on a cheerful note, with housemates shaking a leg to 'Malhari.' But soon, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaz Gill broke into an argument, with the former declaring that she will serve breakfast to only her teammates, and not the opponent team. Asim Riaz and Shehnaz removed Devoleena's pans, to cook their food. Devoleena, Asim and Shehnaz started fighting over gas stoves. It was then decided that the two groups will separately arrange for their meals.

Bigg Boss contestants break into fights inside the kitchen

Things took an ugly turn when Devoleena entered the kitchen to take a roti, but Asim stopped him stating that the roti that she was asking for was his team's share for food. Aarti, Siddharth and Shehnaz tried to mediate, assuring that they will make more rotis for him. Asim then left the kitchen and Devoleena took the food. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced that the Snake and Ladder would be resumed. Just as the task began, contestants started destroying the opponent team's planks. Aarti, the moderator of the task, declared that Shehnaz's ladder had been completed first, to which Rashami responded saying that Mahira's ladder had also been completed. The teams got embroiled in a physical fight, with Shefali and Mahira pushing Aarti and Shehnaz. Shehnaz and Siddhartha Dey also got into a fight, and Siddhartha insulted her by calling her "shameless." Contestants during the Snake and Ladder task

Shefali broke down after being subjected to insults by the housemates. She locked herself in the bathroom, and then started packing her bags, saying that she would quit the show.

When the fights started going out of hand, Bigg Boss decided to end the task, and nominated all the contestants for eviction because of their poor performance and petty fights.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 09:21:09 IST