Bigg Boss 13 Day 24 highlights: Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra get embroiled in a spat yet again

The 23rd day at the Bigg Boss house began with Bigg Boss playing 'Mai Naagin' to wake contestants up.

As per reports, Siddharth Shukla was heard advising Shehnaaz to choose her allies carefully in the house. Later in the day, Shehnaaz pulled Paras Chhabra's leg by applying lipstick on his face, in a means to what she termed as showing her "love" for him. Siddharth fell into yet another argument with Aarti for the latter's attitude during the nomination process.

In sync with the song, Bigg Boss introduced a new task titled 'Snake and Ladder'. In this, the nominated contestants had a chance to swap places with the ones who are safe. Aarti and Asim, who were safe, were chosen as snakes.

Contestants, who got wooden planks with their faces symbolising ladders, had to build a ladder with clay on it in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. This area had actually been converted into a live board game. It was declared that once the sound of the dice roll is heard, the contestant with the tallest ladder would get a chance to roll the dice and shift their pawn ahead on the board. Once any contestant reached the 50th block, they would have a chance to swap positions with the one who is safe. This is how the unsafe ones could secure their positions in the house again. The only twist to the game was that the safe contestants could instead break the ladders of the unsafe contestants and send them back to the starting position.

But things went south when Paras and Siddharth demolished the opponents' ladders. Many were seen having tiffs amidst the task. While Shehnaaz called Mahira 'chudail' and broke her ladder, Siddharth got violent and pushed Mahira.

Mahira lashed out at Shehnaaz, and raged on about her supporting Siddharth's actions. He also turned all contestants' planks upside down, only leaving Shehnaaz.

Siddharth also targetted Devoleena, and she broke down. But later, she decided on destroying Shehnaaz's ladder. The two women got embroiled in an ugly spat with other housemates claiming Devoleena slapped Shehnaaz, but when questioned, Shehnaaz stated she had not noticed it, and was too busy fighting with Devoleena.

Bigg Boss season 13 currently airs on Colors.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:38:46 IST