Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 highlights: Rashami, Devoleena get nominated; Paras, Shefali break into argument

After the eviction of Abu Malik from the Bigg Boss house in the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, the house geared up for another task for the nomination this week.

Titled 'Bigg Boss Rose Day', the task required the men of the house to take turns to enter a box, take the rose from inside the box, and give it to one woman, who would then get the power to nominate one man for the eliminations. Bigg Boss announced Rashami Desai as the moderator or sanchalak, but she also participated in the task.

Rashami Desai moderating the Bigg Boss Rose Day task

Paras won the first round and gave the rose to Mahira, who then nominated Siddharth Shukla. However, Aarti Singh objected to Paras' win, and said it was Asim who entered the box before Paras did, and thus, should have been the one winning the task. Sidharth was the winner of the second segment, who gave his rose to Aarti. Aarti nominated Paras Chhabra for evictions. Asim Riaz won next, and gave the rose to Aarti again, who then nominated Siddhartha Dey. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami, Shefali, and Shehnaz Gill were also nominated along with Siddharth, Siddhartha, and Paras at the end of the task, since they did not manage to get even one rose during the task. In the latter half of the episode, Bigg Boss announced the Vivo task, in which Shefali was asked to interview three housemates she deemed 'fake.' Check out the tweets of the Interview Task

Shefali first selected Rashami, asking her about her equation with Siddharth. After the interview, Shefali declared Rashami is fake, and tries to play safe. Shefali's next interviewee was Paras, and she asked him about his relationship with both Mahira and Shehnaz. Paras was infuriated with Shefali for her questions, and left the interview without completing it.

Shefali requested to speak to Bigg Boss about the ongoing task, and refused to wear the microphone till she was called to the confession room. Shefali complained about Paras' behaviour in the task, to which Bigg Boss asked Shefali to conduct her third and last interview. Shefali chose Devoleena as her last interview.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 09:09:06 IST