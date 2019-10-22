Bigg Boss 13 Day 22 highlights: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy promote Made in China; Abu Malik gets eliminated

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which otherwise takes place over the weekend with Salman Khan announcing the name of the evicted contestants, was shifted to Monday because of the IIFA Awards, which were telecast on the channel on Sunday.

The Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, began with Made in China stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy share the stage with Salman, dancing to the song from the film, 'Odhani.'

Made in China actors Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and Boman Irani on the sets of Bigg Boss 13



This was followed by a task, in which every housemate had to spray foam on one of their co-contestants, who they thought had spoken ill about them behind their back. Check out the clips from the face-spray task here

Except for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, it turned out every contestant had guessed incorrectly.

This was followed by another task — the Doll House task — where the male inmates were asked to take a doll named after a female contestant, who they thought did not deserve to be in the competition, and dip the doll inside a bucket filled with black paint. Siddhartha Dey selected Shehnaaz’s doll, Sidharth Shukla picked Mahira Sharma, and Asim Riaz chose Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s. While Paras Chhabra chose Arti Singh, Abu Malik picked Rashami Desai. Since none of the male housemates chose Shefali Bagga's doll, she was declared the winner of the task. She was then given the power to spare any one of the contestants of their household duties till Bigg Boss' next orders. Shefali chose Shehnaz Gill.

Out of the contestants nominated for the eviction this week — Paras, Siddhartha, and Abu — Paras was declared safe. Salman also informed them that only one contestant would be eliminated this week. Salman asked who the female inmates of the house wanted to be eliminated, to which most of them said Abu. Hence, Abu was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 09:51:45 IST