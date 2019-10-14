Bigg Boss 13 Day 15 highlights: After Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra becomes second housemate to get evicted

After the elimination of Dalljiet Kaur in Saturday's (12 October) episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan returned to host Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar episode yet again on Sunday. The actor then introduced a new task titled "Galat fehmi ke gubaare" (Balloons of misunderstanding), in which housemates were asked to burst those contestants' balloon they thought nestled misunderstandings regarding themselves.

Contestants partaking in the 'balloons of misunderstanding' task

Abu Malik popped Koena Mitra’s balloon, claiming that the actress feels Abu is against her. Asim Riaz burst Paras' balloon, stating that he feels Paras has ill-treated Shehnaz Gill. Mahira Sharma said Sidharth Shukla pretends to be a gentleman, while in reality, he is far from it. She also brought up the incident where Shukla compared her face to her collection of shoes, bursting his balloon. Paras selected Siddhartha Dey to pop the balloon, claiming that Dey cracks inappropriate jokes that he thinks are funny. Dey popped Mahira's balloon, as he thought she took the wrong man on a date with her. Both Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga burst Sidharth Shukla's balloons, making him the first contestant to lose all his balloons. Koena cited Shehnaz's habit of mocking people as the reason for popping her balloon, but Salman interjected to explain that Shehnaz is following the show's format and cracking jokes without being offensive. Shehnaz, in turn, popped Koena's balloon. Arti Singh too burst Koena's balloon recalling an incident where Koena called her a beggar for asking for others' support. Koena became the second housemate to get all her balloons popped. The celebrity contestant to grace the show on Sunday was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who appeared on Bigg Boss to promote his film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. The duo matched their steps to Salman's hit song 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Bigg Boss house

Later on in the episode, Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa entered the Bigg Boss house, where they dedicated a song to the recently evicted Dalljiet. They even performed a magic show where a Madhuri Dixit look-alike joined the duo. Nawazuddin entered the Bigg Boss house to judge a series of performances put up by the contestants, which included Shehnaz playing a ghost, Koena dancing to her iconic 'O Saki Saki' number, and Siddhartha Dey and Shefali's romantic duet dance number. As prizes, the contestants were presented with wheat flour and tea.

Check out their performances here

After this, Salman announced yet another task, the ‘shower torture,’ wherein housemates had to honestly answer all of Salman's questions. Contestants were asked to give honest answers to Salman’s questions. Paras, Shehnaaz and Dey were called in for the torture. Paras escaped unscathed with three correct answers and one wrong answer, as Shehnaz got drenched in the shower for answering all the questions incorrectly. Siddhartha Dey gave four wrong answers and one right answer.

This was followed by the power task, where Salman called Rashami and Sidharth Shukla to participate. Both were given two bombs, and housemates had to decide whose bomb they wanted to diffuse to make them win it. After the round ended in a tie, the queen of the house, Devoleena, diffused Rashami's bomb, making her the winner. Salman said as a prize, Rashami could treat Sidharth as her servant in the house. Rashami refused to take Sidharth's services.

Finally, Salman announced that the second contestant to be evicted this week is Koena Mitra.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 09:58:47 IST