Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 highlights: Dalljiet Kaur becomes first contestant to get evicted

In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan, he announced that only three male and three female contestants will make it to the finale. Salman said the contestants, who leave Bigg Boss 13, will have to watch the show everyday at home and post pictures on social media as proof. Then one person will be called back and quizzed on the developments of the show. After this, it will be decided whether they are worthy to return.

Then Salman discussed how Devoleena Bhattacharjee came to be the queen of the house. He says that no one really understood how she emerged as the winner. Sidharth Shukla says that the plan was to pick Aarti Singh initially, but that did not work out. Paras Chhabra picks a fight with Shehnaaz Gill and accuses her of being childish. He also explains why he did not want her to be the queen.

Salman tells Sidharth and Shehnaaz that they are safe from eviction. Sidharth tries to make amends with Rashami Desai, but ends up having an argument. She later confides in Shehnaaz and Abu Malik that Sidharth never apologised for his rudeness.

This week's caller has a conversation with Rashami Desai and asks the contestant what her plan was to move ahead in the game. Rashami says she will put in more effort in the next task. Salman also reminds her to express her resentment towards the people who hurt her.

Shefali Bagga and Mahira Sharma fight it out in the 'Sultani Akhada' to win a special power card. During the verbal argument, both contestants share what makes them stand apart. Mahira wins this round. The two wrestle in the physical 'dangal' and Mahira wins this too. Salman gives her the power card and a chance to go on a date with her favourite male housemate. Mahira says she has never been on a romantic date and chooses Paras to accompany her.

Here are the stills from this segment.

Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa make an appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and will enter the house on tonight's episode. They introduce The Sunny Leone Arkestra and entertain the audience with their antics.

As the episode comes to an end, Salman announces that there will be double evictions over the weekend. He calls out Dalljiet Kaur's name, making her this season's first contestant to face eviction. Other contestants in danger are Koena Mitra and Rashami.

"Bigg Boss has been an experience of a lifetime. It's definitely a test of your mental strength. I'm a little shocked to be the first one to be evicted, but I never faked anything and I was the most honest inside. However, I'm fortunate to have been given this experience and I'm sure to cherish these fond memories forever. I'm looking forward to doing some good work now," Dalljiet said about her journey in the show, according to a press release.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur on being evicted: Was strong, vocal, and sure I'd be there till the end)

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 10:42:26 IST