Bigg Boss 13 Day 13 highlights: Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz nominated for eviction

The black ring task, in which female contestants of the Bigg Boss house were asked to give black rings to their chosen male contestants to propel them towards elimination, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra took one step towards eviction by receiving the highest number of black rings.

In the latest episode aired on Friday, Bigg Boss announced another task — the BB Fisheries task. In this task, the nominated contestants had to get rid of all the fish inside their mini pond by transferring them to that of their opponents. The female contestants were also given one basket each, which they could empty inside the contestant's pond they wanted to evict. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the current queen of the house, was given two baskets.

Contestants kept emptying their baskets inside Siddhartha Dey's pond. The task saw the emergence of two clear groups — Sidharth, Shehnaz, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Abu Malik, and Devoleena. On the other hand, Paras, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha, and Koena Mitra formed another group.

The task also resulted in a rift between Paras and Shehnaz Gill, with the latter accusing the former of favouring Dalljiet over her in the previous task. This led Paras to call Dalljiet, and make her swear on her son, which irked Dalljiet. She clarified she was not influenced by Paras' words in the earlier task, but admitted Paras was aware Dalljiet would break Shehnaz's pot. Paras then told Shehnaz he would not speak to her after they leave the house if she is unable to trust him.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss instructed Devoleena to announce the winner of the BB Fisheries task. Sidharth emerged as the winner. As a result, Paras, Siddhartha, Abu, and Azim got nominated for the eviction this week.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 09:58:13 IST