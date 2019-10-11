Bigg Boss 13 Day 12 highlights: Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai call Sidharth Shukla 'insensitive and arrogant'

The race for the mid-season finale is heating up in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are seen trying every trick up their sleeve to stay in the game. A day after Devoleena Bhattacharjee became the queen of the house by winning the Rani No 1 task, it was the men's turn to prove their winning strategies to the other inmates.

Here are the highlights from the episode on Thursday, as reported by NDTV.

Bigg Boss announced the black ring task for the men. In this task, all the women participants were asked to give black rings to a male contestant they wished to evict during the nomination this week. Bigg Boss said the contestant with the highest number of rings would get closer to nominations. Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra received the highest number of black rings from the inmates. While Aarti Singh nominated Paras, saying that he often provokes people, pitting contestants against each other, and himself escaped unscathed.

Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai cited a very similar reason for nominating Sidharth Shukla. Both of them said they find Sidharth rather "insensitive and arrogant", contrary to what they believed him to be initially. Rashami said she has even felt "uncomfortable" because of Sidharth. Both Abu Malik and Siddhartha Dey got three rings each.

Paras and Siddharth broke into a major fight over food. After Paras said there was a lot of friction regarding food inside the house, he wasted as many as 14 eggs. Later, however, Paras apologised to everyone, including Sidharth Shukla. Rashami also broke down as she felt Sidharth Shukla does not support her. Calling him "fake," Rashami told Siddhartha Dey and Devoleena they were not even friends outside the house, when they shot a show together.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 09:16:47 IST