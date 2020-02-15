Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 highlights: Rashami, Asim, Shehnaaz, Paras look back at their journeys

On the Friday episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were shown montages of their respective journeys, which made them quite emotional.

As per reports, Bigg Boss continued making each housemate witness their arcs in the show. The remaining contestants were Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, and Paras Chhabra. For the second day, Asim was the first contestant to be called in the garden area.

Bigg Boss praised Asim's immense star power not only in India, but also internationally. Being one of the top trending contestants on social media, Asim received a warm welcome from the fans who came to cheer him in the house. After repeated pleas, Asim finally gave in to the audience demand, and even opened his shirt. He thanked his fans and requested them to support him.

Next to take the podium was Rashami. Being one of the contestants who has had multiple low points in the show, even on the personal front, she broke down when witnessing her journey through the show.

Next up was Shehnaz, who relived her journey fully. She even sang for her fans.

When Bigg Boss called Paras, he was eagerly waiting for the clip. After watching his journey, he thanked Bigg Boss for providing him the medium to reach out to millions across the country.

The Bigg Boss 13 finale will take place on 15 February, and will be aired on Colors.

